With the New Year underway, pet lovers may want to start the year off with a new friendship.

This week's Pet of the Week, Levi is looking for a new place to call home.

Levi is a fully grown German Shepard who is roughly two years old.

Levi had gotten adopted by someone who was looking to care for him; unfortunately, that home ended up falling through.

Now he is looking for a new family to love.

If you would like to adopt Levi you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.