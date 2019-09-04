Pet of the Week: Misty

In today's Pet of the Week segment, the "Purr-fect" kitty is looking for a new place to call home.

Misty is a four-month-old kitty who was left at the Laredo Animal Care services a few weeks ago.

Abandoned and with no place to go, volunteers fed and bathed her to help her find the right home.

If you would like to adopt Misty you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.