Pet of the Week: Pongo

In this week's edition of Pet of the Week, a little black dog is looking for a new place to call home.

Pongo is lab mix who is about a couple of months old but he is full of love and ready to play with a new family.

If you would like to adopt Pongo you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you love Pongo but you are thinking of adopting a different type of dog, the Laredo Animal Care Services has plenty of other dogs free for adoption.

As part of its Waggin Wednesdays campaign, the facility is allowing animal lovers to take home any cat or dog free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you'd like to adopt a pet, you must bring valid ID, be 18 years of age or older, and they must show proof that a pet can be allowed in their apartment.

For more information, you can call 956-625-1860.