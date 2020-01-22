Pet of the Week: Ranger

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, what better way to spread the love than with a pretty new pet!

This week’s Pet of the Week is a four-month-old healer-mix-puppy named Ranger.

Ranger was found on the streets and picked up by our local shelter. Now he is ready for his new forever home.

Ranger does qualify for the free pet adoption program which has been moved to Tuesdays.

If you would like to adopt Levi you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.