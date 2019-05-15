Pet of the Week: Romeo

In this week's edition of Pet of the Week, the cuddly kitten Romeo is looking for a new place to call home.

The Laredo Animal Care Services rescued Romeo from the streets of Laredo and took him in.

He's a fun and energetic playful cat that would be great for any family who is looking for a new friend.

If you would like to adopt Romeo you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.