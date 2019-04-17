Pet of the Week: Sally

With the Easter holiday right around the corner, what better way to celebrate than with a pretty new pet!

This week is our new friend Sally.

Sally is a calm and loving labrador retriever.

She once belonged to a family; however, her owners were no longer able to care for her, so the Laredo Animal Care Services took her in.

Now she is microchipped, vaccinated and ready to be adopted by a forever family.

If you would like to adopt Sally you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.