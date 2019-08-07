Pet of the Week: Scar

The Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a new loving home for Scar.

Unlike the character from Disney’s The Lion King, Scar is an adorable and loving animal.

Scar was found wandering around the streets of Laredo and the shelter decided to take him in.

He’s a very hyper and energetic dog who is just looking for a little love.

If you would like to adopt Scar you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Laredo Animal Care Service would like to remind animal lovers to keep their pets indoors during the dog days of summer.