Pet of the Week: Simba

To complete the great circle of life, our Pet of the Week is hoping to find a family to grow old with.

This week's Pet of the Week is Simba the cat who just can't wait to be adopted.

Representatives at the local shelter say he is about eight months old so he is fairly young, so he won't grow that much.

If you would like to adopt Simba you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.