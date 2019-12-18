Pet of the Week: Tory

With the holidays right around the corner, what better way to celebrate Christmas than with a pretty new pet!

This week's Pet of the Week is Santa's little helper Tory.

LAPS took Tory in after she was found wandering the streets.

After posting several flyers to try to locate her owners, nobody came forward, so the shelter took her to Puppy Palace to get groomed and bathed.

Now she is ready for adoption and a new home.

If you would like to adopt Tory you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.