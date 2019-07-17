If you are looking for a new companion, you got a friend in our new pet of the week, Woody!

Woody is a quiet and adorable little puppy who is looking for a new family to love.

Woody is about six months old so he's still a puppy, but he won't grow that big.

If you would like to adopt Woody you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

LAPS will also be hosting a summer adoption event on Saturday over at 517 Shiloh Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.