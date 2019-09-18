If you are looking for a new companion, you got a friend in our new pet of the week, Woody!

Woody is a loving puppy who is roughly four years old and loves playing with other dogs.

He already has all his shots and is ready for a loving home.

If you would like to adopt Woody you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you stop by the facility you can take Woody home for free.