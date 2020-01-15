Pet of the week: Juliet

A little four-legged Juliet is searching for her new Romeo.

In this week’s Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking searching for a loving home for little Juliet.

The three-year-old Chihuahua was found wandering the streets with her Romeo; unfortunately, someone adopted her companion and left her behind.

Ever since she was separated from her loved one, she has been sad and looking for love.

If you would like to adopt Juliet you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society at 724-8364 or you can stop by their facility at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Their hours are Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.