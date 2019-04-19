Petco and LAPS hosting Easter festivities

Since Easter is only a few days away, a local pet store is inviting pets to get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.

This weekend, Petco will be offering free pictures with the Easter Bunny on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pet owners can stop by with their pet and take pictures, and Petco will send them to you free of charge.

Then, later on, during the day, they will be hosting an Easter-themed pet adoption event at the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

The event will feature treats, snacks, and games for kids and pets to enjoy.

Animal lovers can also see what pets are up for adoption.

The event will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2500 Gonzalez Street.

Best of all, the event is free and open to the public.