Keep your pets relaxed during the Fourth of July commotion!

Although the Fourth of July festivities can be fun, it can be rough for our furry little friends.

According to animal experts, emergency visits skyrocket on Independence Day by about 48 percent thanks to loud noises from parties and fireworks.

Experts say America’s birthday is the third most disruptive day of the year at emergency veterinary offices behind Christmas and New Years.

The ASPCA urges pet owners to resist exposing your pets to fireworks.

Pets can often become anxious or disoriented by the sounds of explosions, which can trigger unnecessary stress.

Petco is looking to alleviate some of that anxiety your pet has by suggesting several pet calming products.

The pet store has melatonin chewables that will put your pet in a relaxed state of mind during the Fourth of July festivities.

They also have collars and belts that are designed to give off soothing scents, so that your pet will be calming during the loud noise.

You can take a look at all of the products by visiting Petco on San Bernardo Ave or Monarch Drive.