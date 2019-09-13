Pete Saenz and Enrique Rivas Cuellar honored in Mexico City

Mayor Pete Saenz and Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas Cuellar accepted an award for Best Practices in Local Government for Regional Development.

According to the Public Information Office, the event was hosted by the magazine Alcaldes de Mexico on Wednesday, September 11, at the Premios Alcaldes in Mexico City.

The Regional Development award was presented to Saenz and Rivas for their commitment to international diplomacy, along with leading the economic growth of the both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo through commerce and trade.

The award is given to mayors that lead good practices in specific areas of their administration and have been able to provide additional benefits and better quality of life to their constituents.