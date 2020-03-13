Pharmacies sees short supply of face-masks

Not only are cleaning products in high demand, people have said they have not been able to find face masks.

The facemasks typically used by surgeons have been flying off the shelves for the past two weeks.

Local pharmacist Carla Garcia says a lot of masks are currently on backorder which means they are not available. They are only available in small amounts, so customers can purchase them on a first-come, first serve basis.

Garcia goes on to say that the majority of masks are being rationed to the countries that are in crisis right now.

Experts say the masks should be used by people who already have an illness as a way of preventing the spread not by healthy people to keep from getting sick.

The masks should be left for people who are actually sick or professionals who need them.