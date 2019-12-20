Don't fall victim to newest phishing scams

Beware of new twists on old and classic scams!

Con artists are using popular companies like DIRECTV, Apple, and even a utility provider offering great deals over the phone... if you pay upfront.

The Better Business Bureau says many south Texans are falling victim to these new phishing scams by making payments using gift cards or wire transfers.

The organization says a Laredo consumer recently reported losing more than $1,000 in August.

These scams are expected to be on the rise during the holidays.