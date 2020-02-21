Phoenix Bookstore inviting community to adult coloring session

A new bookstore is turning the pages on a different kind of book.

The Phoenix Bookstore is a brand new business located in the heart of downtown where bookworms and artists of all kinds are encouraged to visit.

Not only do they sell a wide variety of books, but they also host arts and craft classes to aspiring artists of all ages.

The bookstore is inviting the community to an adult coloring party.

Readers and artists will get a chance to enjoy a therapeutic coloring session.

The event will take place on Friday, February 21st at 6 p.m.

The book store is located at 1602 Victoria Street.

Their regular business hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-635-1215.