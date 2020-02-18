Pigeon and Chihuahua form friendship bond

A unique friendship has formed in Hilton, New York between a bird and a dog and the adorable duo has now gone viral.

Lundy, an eight-week-old Chihuahua and Herman the pigeon have been having some fun being roommates at the Mia Foundation for the more than a month.

Gary and Sue Rogers run a non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects.

Sue decided to take a picture of their bond and the post captured the hearts of millions around the world.

Sharing a lesson that no matter the species or ability, true friendship can form at any moment.