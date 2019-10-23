Pigs are newest livestock allowed within city limits

Pigs are now the newest edition to the list of livestock that are allowed within city limits, such as goats and lambs.

District two councilman Vidal Rodriguez requested the change after receiving a call from Lyndon B. Johnson High School asking for a special use permit.

The school just started a 4-H FFA program and wanted to raise pigs.

According to Laredo Health Department director Dr. Hector Gonzalez, there's no problem as long as they keep the rules in mind.

"They must keep the sanitation. They must keep the distance a hundred feet from any residential area that has the approval, and it's temporary for the project. Once it's over they have to remove the livestock."

The special use permit will only be allowed for educational purposes.