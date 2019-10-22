Pillar encouraging students to take a stand against bullying

According to reports, one in four students say they have been victims of bullying at school.

In order to combat that statistic, a local non-profit organization is looking to take a stand against bullying by hosting a pep rally to raise awareness and encourage students that they are not alone.

Officials at Pillar say bullying is an ongoing epidemic.

In order to rise above the epidemic, Pillar is hosting its seventh annual Anti-Bullying Youth Rally.

In addition to games, music, and films, their goal is to bring awareness and encourage students who are bullied to take a stand.

The event targets students from the 4th grade through 12th grade.

Representatives with Pillar say fourth grade is when they see students start to come to the organization for guidance and resources; however, the alleged bully can be sent to them based off a referral from the school district.

Jackye Calderon the care coordinator at Pillar says they will work with the bully on coping mechanisms but it can take months to change a child's behavior.

Calderon adds social media also plays a vital role in bullying seen at schools.

She says Pillar is seeing more cases of cyberbullying where students are targeting each other through social media platforms to ruin someone's self-esteem.

Parents if you or your child are interested in attending the anti-bullying youth rally, it takes place on Tuesday night at the Casa Blanca Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you feel like your child is being bullied you can reach out to Pillar at 723-7457.

They are open Monday through Saturday at 1403 north Seymour.