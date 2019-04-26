Pillar gives students the chance to get a prom makeover

Most high school students look forward to the end of the school year prom.

Sixteen students from both LISD and UISD will get a makeover just in time for the big event and it’s all thanks to Pillar.

The organization is providing eight boys and eight girls with free prom attire, including dresses, tuxedos, photos and even make up for the girls.

UISD superintendent Gloria Rendon says they want to make sure their students have a memorable time and create a lifetime worth of memories.

The students will be selected by their schools.

The first school to celebrate their prom will be Martin High School.