Pillar inviting community to get tested for hepatitis

In light of Hepatitis C Awareness Month, a local organization is providing free testing to the community.

The number of people infected with hepatitis C continues to climb across the country due to the injection of drugs.

In order to bring awareness to these staggering statistics, Pillar is hosting a testing marathon on Friday.

Care coordinator Jacqlyn Calderon says it's important for the public to get tested because hepatitis C can lead to serious infections and even liver cancer.

Testing for hepatitis C will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pillar facility located at 1403 North Seymour.

The test is free of charge as well as any medication needed.

Other tests Pillar will administer upon request include HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

There is a slight charge for some of these.

To find out which ones and how much, you can call Pillar at 723-7457.