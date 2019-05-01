Pillar launching Opioid Pilot Project

A local organization says between 2012 and 2017 there were a total of 190 overdoses in Laredo.

Pillar is hoping to reduce these statistics by launching a pilot project that tackles the opioid epidemic.

The organization is launching an “Opioid Pilot Project”, a first of its kind program in Webb County.

What this does is bring awareness to overdose treatment called Narcan Naloxone.

Jacqulyn Calderon with Pillar says it’s an epidemic that is affecting many, so it’s important to inform the community about the services that are available.

Calderon says what the program does is replace the opioid receptors in someone’s brain and then it replaces it with Narcan Naloxone to bring the person back to consciousness.

One spray in either nostril will give the effect of a reversal in two to five minutes. After that, the person has 30 minutes before the reversal is undone.

Pillar encourages you to do rescue breathing and call 911.

Jacquelyn says the way to identify an overdose is by looking at the way the person is sleeping and checking their skin color.

Pillar’s goal is to train people in the community who may one day witness an overdose on how to administer the spray.

Knowing firsthand the dangers of addiction, Centro De Esperanza representative Juan Costilla looks forward to changing people’s lives with this initiative.

Pillar will be hosting a training on how to use the spray on May 14th at 6 p.m. at their location at 1403 North Seymour.

They encourage people who have loved ones with substance addiction to attend.

Classes are free and open to the public.