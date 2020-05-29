Pillar names winner for anti-bullying song contest

A non-profit organization that promotes compassion, respect, and well being in our community has found its musical anthem.

Pillar, along with Toyota of Laredo organized a contest this past February where musicians could submit their own song with an anti-bullying message.

The song could have been in English or Spanish songs, representing pop, country, Christian, rock hip-hop, or rap.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the contest was delayed but after months of listening to over 20 contestants, the organization found its theme song.

A winner was finally announced this week, and KGNS News’ very own Justin Reyes, won the competition.

His song is expected to be used on PSAs, during events and at school assemblies.