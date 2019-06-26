Pillar offering free HIV testing

In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, a nonprofit organization is looking to prevent the spread of the virus, by taking part in the campaign.

Every year on June 27th health clinics all across the nation take part in the movement to spread the importance of getting tested for this illness.

According to HIV.gov, roughly 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and about 15 percent are unaware that they are infected.

In an effort to reduce these numbers, Pillar is inviting the community to come out and get tested for free.

Pillar will be hosting an HIV testing marathon where community members can get tested for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 27th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1403 N. Seymour.

For more information, you can call 956-723-7457.