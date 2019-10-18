Pillar inviting community to Anti-Bullying Rally

Studies show that at least 20 percent of U.S. students in grades 6-12 have experienced bullying.

A local nonprofit organization is looking to host an event that invites the community to take a stand against bullying.

Next week Pillar will be hosting its Anti-Bullying Youth Rally for students from fourth to 12th grade.

Guest speakers will go over some of the different types of bullying and what others can do to prevent it or stop it as soon as possible.

Organizers say the event will include games, music and dance competitions for the kids.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Casa Blanca Ballroom.