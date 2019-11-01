Pillar to host Youth Workshop at Pla Mor

A local nonprofit organization is looking to teach teens some important life lessons this weekend during its youth workshop.

This Saturday, Pillar will be meeting at Pla-Mor Entertainment to talk to middle school and high school students about the dangers of sexting, and dating violence.

Students who attend will receive 20 community service hours; however, they must stay for the full session.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 2nd from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pla-Mor.

For more information you can call 956-723-7457.

