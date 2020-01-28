Pillar to host jingle contest

A local organization that promotes compassion, respect and well-being for all is asking musicians to come up with a catchy jingle that captures its mission.

PILLAR is teaming up with Toyota of Laredo to launch the contest designed to explore local talent in hopes that a song can generate awareness on bullying.

On Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. organizers will announce the details of the contest.

The contest is open to anyone and the winner with the catchiest tune will win a prize of $2,000.

The deadline to submit a song is March 27th.

For more information, you can call 956-723-7457.