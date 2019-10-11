Pinning ceremony welcomes two new police officers

Two new members of the Laredo Police Department will proudly display their badge.

Carlos Ibarra and Carlos Garcia were sworn in during a special ceremony this morning.

Garcia had previously worked with the Laredo College Police Department and the constables with precinct four.

Ibarra served in the Sheriff's Office as well as the 406th District Court.

"I hope to be more involved with the youth,” said Officer Garcia. “As a kid, I always looked up to police officers myself, so now to be in this position, I hope to provide that same example to the youth."

"You know, the goal of the say is to come home to your family. It's something you have to wake up and, you know, think about,” Officer Ibarra told us. “That's why officer safety is key. When you're coming into work in these types of fields, but I mean, it's a job and somebody has to do it."

Congratulations to all the new officers joining the force.