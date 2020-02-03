Place of Worship giving special needs children the chance to shine

The Tim Tebow Foundation is teaming up with a local church to give children with special needs the chance to shine bright during a one-night event.

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder that’s caused by the presence of all or part of the third copy of chromosome 21.

As a way to celebrate those who are diagnosed with the disability, a local church is looking to host a special night of events.

The New Life Assembly of God will be hosting its annual Night to Shine event where people with the disability can have a night full of fun.

The event will feature plenty of activities such as music, food, and games for people of all ages.

The event will take place this Friday, February 7th at the Mirage located at 5711 McPherson from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-693-3921.