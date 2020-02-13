Place of worship inviting lovebirds to Valentine's Day

Love is in the air and a local place of worship is looking to celebrate the power of love and get people moving and grooving for a worthy cause.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner and dance fundraiser.

The event will take place at the Church from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A silent auction will take place from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

Dinner will be served from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and the dance will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Attendees can dance to the sounds of the live band, Los Camaradas.

Space is limited, so those who want to attend will need to contact the church on Thursday or early Friday.

Tickets are $30 per person and they will also be sold at the door while supplies last.

All of the proceeds from the event will go back to the church.

To purchase tickets you can call 956-206-4570, 956-693-7100, or 956-723-6954.