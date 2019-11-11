Place of worship searching for local veteran in photo

A local place of worship is looking for the rightful owner of a picture of a veteran.

Faith Gonzalez with the Frist United Methodist Church says they recently collected donations from the community for a yard sale.

While rummaging through some of the items, Faith stumbled upon an old photo of a veteran that says "All the best for Christmas" along with an old newspaper article.

Faith is looking to reunite the photo with the appropriate owner.

If you know who the picture belongs to please send a message via Facebook.