Plan a romantic dinner for two at a local bistro!

Valentine’s Day is just ten days away and if you are looking to plan a romantic gesture, a local bistro has a sunny dining room and an outdoor patio which could make for the perfect date.

Lolitas Bistro is of Laredo’s fine dining experiences.

Every year, the bistro goes above and beyond to add that special pizazz for those looking for a romantic evening.

There’s a special four-course meal that owner Gabriella Fernandez puts together that seems to get a lot of traction.

One of the courses is a beef cheek Ragout with artisanal Texas Pasta and also Steelhead trought with lemony mint pesto and couscous.

They will also be serving Valentine’s Day cocktails at just $9.

They also have happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information you can contact (956) 568-5334.

They are located at 6950 McPherson Rd C, Laredo.