Plan to rename bridge in honor of Maleah Davis moves forward

The Arkansas Highway Commission unanimously approved a proposal this week to rename a Hempstead County bridge in honor of Maleah Davis, advancing the planned memorial one step further.

Remains of the 4-year-old girl from Houston were found on the side of an I-30 exit ramp on May 31 in Fulton, prompting Hempstead County leaders and residents to call for a nearby bridge to be dubbed the “Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.”

“This baby was left on the side of the road, not 500 feet from [the bridge]. A cruel thing happened to her in our county,” said Sheriff James Singleton, who helped lead the renaming effort. “Our county wants to remember this young child, bringing attention to keep your babies close."

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says it usually takes much longer for naming requests to be approved.

“This is one that the commission felt strongly about and was happy to do so,” said spokesman Danny Straessle, who said it’s now up to the county to design and purchase signs for the bridge.

Singleton said he wants to get that done as soon as possible.

