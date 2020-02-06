Plan your next staycation at the Laredo Mansion!

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day, a local mansion is inviting couples to book their next “Staycation” right here in Laredo!

The Laredo Mansion is one of city’s newest bed and breakfast establishments that has a total of 21 different rooms.

This past summer, the owners renovated the house and decided to open it to the public for special occasions as well as events.

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, the mansion is inviting lovebirds to “A Night to Remember”.

Couples will get a chance to enjoy some food, dancing and music under the roof of the elegant building.

For more information on reservations and all that they offer, you can reach them at their Facebook page below!