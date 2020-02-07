Plan your romantic getaway for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is exactly one week away and the clock is ticking on orders and reservations.

An elegant hotel is suggesting a romantic getaway for two without even having to leave Laredo.

Located in the heart of downtown, La Posada is one of Laredo's fanciest and historical hotels.

The hotel also offers plenty of amenities to its guests such as a pool and workout room.

If you don’t want to rent out a room, you can also plan a romantic brunch, or dinner.

The hotel gets a lot of guests during this time of year, so they are encouraging others to make their reservations as soon as possible.

La Posada is located at 1000 Zaragoza Street.

For more information, you can call (800) 444-2099.