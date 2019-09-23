Plane crash that killed two Laredoans hit trees before impact

Officials have released more information regarding a plane crash that claimed the lives of two Laredoans just outside of Toledo, Ohio.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning at around 2:30 a.m. near I-80 which is near the Toledo Express Airport.

Troopers received a tip regarding a fiery vehicle near the interstate.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that it was a plane near the site of a trucking business.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft struck trees less than a mile east of the accident.

The initial strikes were roughly 55 feet above ground level.

Officials say multiple tree breaks were observed along the flight path through the wooded area east of where the accident took place. The airplane came to a rest in a truck stop parking lot about half a mile near the extended centerline of the runway.

Both of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene; however, no injuries on the ground were reported.

The crew members were identified as Douglas R. Taylor, 72, and Donald C. Peterson Sr., 69, both from Laredo Texas.