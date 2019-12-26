Plumber accused of scamming homeowner out of $800

A plumber is facing charges after he allegedly scammed a homeowner out of hundreds of dollars.

Laredo Police arrested 68-year-old Rodolfo Dominguez Perez in the case.

The case came to light after a victim who resides at the 1300 block of E. San Carlos told officers that he paid Perez for a job he never started.

According to the victim, he paid Perez a check of $800 for the installation of several water heaters; however, the work was never done.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to secure the arrest warrant for Perez.