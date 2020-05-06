Police surround vehicle in narcotics investigation

Updated: Wed 11:38 PM, May 06, 2020

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several police units were reported early this afternoon at the 10000 block of McPherson.

This happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday near a business.

Investigators were seen surrounding an SUV truck.

Police were seen questioning two individuals and a backpack was taken from the vehicle.

The only information given at this time is that this is relating to narcotics.

Police also said a federal agency is handling the investigation at this time.

 