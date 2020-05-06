LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several police units were reported early this afternoon at the 10000 block of McPherson.
This happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday near a business.
Investigators were seen surrounding an SUV truck.
Police were seen questioning two individuals and a backpack was taken from the vehicle.
The only information given at this time is that this is relating to narcotics.
Police also said a federal agency is handling the investigation at this time.
Police surround vehicle in narcotics investigation
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several police units were reported early this afternoon at the 10000 block of McPherson.