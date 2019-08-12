Police officers give Hulk Hogan unauthorized ride in squad car

A Chicago Police officer and his supervisors are under investigation for giving a ride to former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan in a squad car.

The incident happened on August 2nd, when the pro wrestler posted a video on his own Facebook showing him in the front seat of a cop car riding across the tarmac at O’Hare Airport.

Around the same time, the wrestler was scheduled to sign autographs at a convention in Rosemont.

The Chicago Police Department says the escort was not authorized.

Hulk Hogan, also celebrated his 66th birthday this past Sunday.