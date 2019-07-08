Police: Alabama woman accidentally shoots her husband during road rage incident

DODGE CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is currently in custody after shooting her husband during a road rage incident in Dodge City.

The incident happened on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 69. The incident continued to a Bremen home on County Road 160.

According to authorities, the suspect was trying to shoot a second party, but instead shot her husband. The sheriff’s office has identified the shooter as Erica Cole.

Erica Cole is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center without a bond. She has been charged with Attempted Murder, Assault Two and Reckless Endangerment.

Cole’s husband Nicholas Cole suffered a gunshot wound to the head. His condition is unknown at this time.

