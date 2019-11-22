Police Department addresses kidnapping rumors

The Laredo Police Department is addressing concerns over a social media post with reference to an incident alleging a crime at a local pharmacy in central Laredo.

"The post makes mention to a caller reporting suspicious men allegedly attempting a criminal act against a young woman. The Laredo Police Department did receive a call to the pharmacy location and after thoroughly investigating the alleged incident, there were no findings sufficient to make a claim of a crime.

The information and surveillance footage was reviewed by Laredo Police. After speaking with employees and witnesses from the locations mentioned there were no findings to support a crime had been committed or even attempted.

The Laredo Police Department has continuously informed the community of any public advisories that may be of concern to public safety, once the information has been confirmed, vetted and corroborated. We encourage and invite anyone who “sees something, say something” in order to maintain proper vigilance in our community against all criminal activity. As always we encourage the community to follow us on our official Laredo PD Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or download our free Laredo Police Department App to get the most accurate, timely information affecting our community."