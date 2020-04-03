Police advise public to watch out for IRS scams

Americans waiting for their stimulus relief checks from the federal government need to watch out for scammers looking to make their move.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino

We've seen on social media that locals are getting calls from people posing as representatives from the IRS.

Scammers are calling residents asking for their bank account numbers so they can deposit the funds.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino assures the public that this is just another scam we need to be on the lookout for.

Chief Trevino wants to remind the public that the IRS will not reach out to you directly to ask you for personal information.

The IRS is asking anyone who has received a call, email or text about these stimulus checks to notify them on their coronavirus tax relief page on their website IRS.gov.