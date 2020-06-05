Police advising drivers to lock cars to prevent burglaries

The Laredo Police Department is advising the public about an increase in car burglaries that was reported within a one week period.

Out of 21 vehicles, 15 were left unlocked.

Most of the burglaries took place in residential neighborhoods with the more common items reported stolen, laptops and tablets.

They also say it's common to see purses and wallets stolen in these cases which contain personal information such as birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and passports.

Authorities are strongly urging the community to lock their car doors at all times and remove anything inside that could tempt a burglar.

To report any suspicious activity, they ask you to call their non-emergency number at 795-2800.

You can also submit tips via the LPD app.