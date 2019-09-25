Police allegedly shoot man being attacked by pit bull

Police are still investigating an incident from over the weekend where a man being attacked by a pit bull was shot in the knee by authorities.

Agustin Castillo was tending to his dog in the backyard when he says hit pit bull, Coco, suddenly became aggressive and began attacking him.

According to Castillo, the struggle became so difficult that they ended up in his living room, where he was attempting to get free from the dog’s strong jaws.

Neighbors called police and when they arrived to the house, an officer allegedly fired several shots, one striking Castillo in his right knee.

"They fired all the nine rounds, not considering that I was next to the dog, my wife in the back, and my kid screaming exactly where I am,” Castillo says.

Although he is thankful for the police having saved his life, he says the result should have ended differently.

The Laredo Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.