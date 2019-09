The Laredo Police Departments is asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject in relation to a theft case.

If you have any information into the identity of this man, please call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

If you wish to stay anonymous, you may call the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS where you could qualify for up to a $1,000 reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.