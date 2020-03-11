Police arrest woman for immigration services theft

On Monday, a woman is arrested for allegedly get paid and not providing services at a local business.

Police say a woman had gone to a business called “Servicios Migratorios Dos Laredos” acquiring immigration services.

The woman stated she spoke to someone who said she could handle her immigration case.

After almost a year, no paperwork had been filed after the victim had paid $3,000 for services.

Jean Perez Delgado, 41, was arrested and charged with theft of property.

Police say it was later learned other reports had been filed regarding the same business and person.