Police asks for community's help involving damaged property

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help.

On Monday the police responded to the City of Laredo Health Department for a criminal mischief report. Upon arrival, officers located several vehicles with damages along with damages to the building.

The case remains under investigation.

The Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying any individuals involved in the crime.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727TIPS where all calls will remain anonymous and you can qualify for up to a $1,000 reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest.

You may also submit an anonymous tip with the Laredo Police Department app.