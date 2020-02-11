Police association addresses release of alleged shooter

One of the largest police officer associations in the state says they are fed up with officer involved shootings turning into a social norm in the United States.

Here at home, they are speaking out after an alleged shooter said to have been behind a recent case involving Laredo officers is out on bond.

"This is a very, very daredevil way to treat public safety and I'm very critical of the people that made those decisions today," said Charley Wilkison.

Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, or CLEAT, executive director Charley Wilkison is not happy with the release of 22-year-old Cesar Rene Terrazas from jail.

The man who allegedly broke into a home on November of 2019, fired his weapon inside the home, injuring two people and allegedly continued his shooting spree outside with responding officers, injuring one of them in the leg.

"This isn't just about Laredo. It isn't just about Texas, it's about the climate, political climate, social climate we have where it's getting okay to kill officers it's getting okay to shoot at officers, it's getting okay to have weapons and fire them in the community."

The state representative says this is the only case he's familiar with where in individual arrested for an officer involved shooting gets out on low bond.

For several months no bond was set for Terrazas, however that changed back in January 2020 when he was issued a $275,000 bond.

"We just want to shine a light that the amount of bond that was set for Mr. Terrazas is not justifiable for the type of crime he committed,” said Rogelio Nevarez, president of LPOA. “That's our opinion, that's what we are going to stand behind."

Laredo Police Officer Association president Rogelio Nevarez says they're not arguing Terrazas’s right for an entitled bond.

"What we're arguing now is that three officers were involved and are traumatized for the rest of their lives, their families are traumatized for the rest of their lives, they're still recovering from their injuries. That's not even putting into account the family that got hurt, the family, the victims in this case. They're traumatized for life."

They say that the victims continue living in fear especially now that he is out, and claim his freedom is yet again risking the public’s safety.

CLEAT says they could ask to revoke the bond, but they know that won't happen. That's why they decided to speak out on the decision.

According to the Laredo Morning Times, Terrazas has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or to be within 200 yards of the victim's home.

Members of the victim's family were present at Tuesday's press conference.